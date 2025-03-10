Robert Morris takes on Oakland in Horizon League Tournament

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-17, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (24-8, 16-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Oakland.

The Colonials are 16-5 against Horizon League opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Robert Morris is fifth in the Horizon League scoring 76.4 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are 13-9 against Horizon League teams. Oakland averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Robert Morris is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 70.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 70.0 Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.