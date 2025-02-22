Robert Morris plays Cleveland State for conference matchup

Robert Morris Colonials (12-14, 8-9 Horizon) at Cleveland State Vikings (21-7, 12-5 Horizon)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mya Murray and Robert Morris take on Sara Guerreiro and Cleveland State on Saturday.

The Vikings have gone 10-2 in home games. Cleveland State is 7-4 against opponents over .500.

The Colonials are 8-9 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Murray averaging 4.6.

Cleveland State averages 74.7 points, 13.4 more per game than the 61.3 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Leo is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 11 points and 5.5 rebounds. Mickayla Perdue is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Givon is averaging 10 points for the Colonials. Katelyn Chomko is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Colonials: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

