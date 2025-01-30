Robert Morris hosts IU Indianapolis following Zilinskas’ 23-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (7-15, 3-8 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (15-7, 7-4 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -8.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis faces Robert Morris after Paul Zilinskas scored 23 points in IU Indianapolis’ 91-80 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Colonials are 10-2 on their home court. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon League scoring 74.9 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Jaguars have gone 3-8 against Horizon League opponents. IU Indianapolis scores 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Robert Morris scores 74.9 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 73.2 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Prather Jr. is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging nine points. Kam Woods is shooting 34.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Craig is averaging 11.2 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

