Robert Morris hosts IU Indianapolis following Davidson’s 31-point outing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-18, 5-10 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (10-14, 6-9 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis takes on Robert Morris after Katie Davidson scored 31 points in IU Indianapolis’ 82-79 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Colonials have gone 5-7 in home games. Robert Morris allows 61.5 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 5-10 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 40.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Robert Morris have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 10 points for the Colonials. Katelyn Chomko is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Faith Stinson is averaging nine points and 5.5 rebounds for the Jaguars. Davidson is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.