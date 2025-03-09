Robert Morris Colonials play in Horizon League Tournament against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-17, 13-9 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (24-8, 16-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Oakland.

The Colonials have gone 16-5 against Horizon League teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play.

The Golden Grizzlies’ record in Horizon League games is 13-9. Oakland has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Robert Morris’ average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 70.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the 70.0 Robert Morris allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

