Robert Morris Colonials face the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-20, 8-12 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (14-15, 10-10 Horizon)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris and Northern Kentucky play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Colonials are 10-10 against Horizon opponents and 4-5 in non-conference play. Robert Morris has an 8-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse are 8-12 against Horizon opponents. Northern Kentucky has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Robert Morris scores 60.3 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 69.3 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Robert Morris allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is averaging 10.3 points for the Colonials. Katelyn Chomko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaci Jones is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Norse. Macey Blevins is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

