Rivera, UMass Minutemen square off against the Rhode Island Rams

UMass Minutemen (9-11, 4-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-6, 3-5 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sebastian Thomas and Rhode Island host Daniel Rivera and UMass in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Rams are 10-2 in home games. Rhode Island is 5-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Minutemen have gone 4-3 against A-10 opponents. UMass is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 10.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games.

Rahsool Diggins is averaging 16.3 points for the Minutemen. Rivera is averaging 13.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.