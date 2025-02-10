Riley leads No. 23 Illinois against UCLA after 27-point game

UCLA Bruins (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Illinois hosts UCLA after Will Riley scored 27 points in Illinois’ 95-74 victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Fighting Illini are 10-3 in home games. Illinois averages 85.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Bruins are 9-4 in Big Ten play. UCLA has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

Illinois scores 85.2 points, 21.3 more per game than the 63.9 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Bruins square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 15.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Fighting Illini. Riley is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.