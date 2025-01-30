Riley and the Utah Tech Trailblazers take on conference foe Tarleton State

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-14, 2-3 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (8-13, 3-3 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texans -5.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Bubu Benjamin and Tarleton State host Beon Riley and Utah Tech in WAC play Thursday.

The Texans are 6-1 in home games. Tarleton State is 5-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trailblazers are 2-3 in conference play. Utah Tech gives up 76.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Tarleton State is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Tarleton State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Texans. Keitenn Bristow is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

Riley is averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.