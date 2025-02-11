Riley and Illinois host UCLA

UCLA Bruins (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois faces UCLA after Will Riley scored 27 points in Illinois’ 95-74 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-3 at home. Illinois is ninth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Bruins are 9-4 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA has a 5-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Illinois averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 75.5 points per game, 4.5 more than the 71.0 Illinois gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Illini and Bruins match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 8.6 points. Riley is shooting 42.2% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kobe Johnson is averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 42.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.