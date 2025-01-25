Riley and East Carolina host South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-9, 3-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-9, 3-4 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts South Florida after Joran Riley scored 27 points in East Carolina’s 85-76 overtime win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 7-5 on their home court. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by C.J. Walker averaging 10.5.

The Bulls have gone 3-3 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 5.9.

East Carolina’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is averaging 18.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Walker is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Reid is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bulls. Reynolds is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.