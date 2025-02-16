Rider visits Saint Peter’s for conference showdown

Rider Broncs (10-15, 6-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (8-13, 3-10 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -4.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: TJ Weeks Jr. and Rider visit Marcus Randolph and Saint Peter’s in MAAC play.

The Peacocks have gone 3-5 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncs are 6-8 against MAAC opponents. Rider ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Weeks averaging 3.9.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 33.3% over the last 10 games.

Weeks is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.8 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.