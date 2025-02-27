Rider visits Merrimack after Clark’s 27-point showing

Rider Broncs (10-18, 6-11 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (15-13, 12-5 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Rider after Adam Clark scored 27 points in Merrimack’s 77-70 overtime win against the Iona Gaels.

The Warriors have gone 7-4 at home. Merrimack has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Broncs are 6-11 in conference matchups. Rider ranks sixth in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.7.

Merrimack scores 65.0 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 71.9 Rider allows. Rider averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 19.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Warriors. Matt Becht is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.