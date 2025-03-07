Rider visits Kolliegbo and Niagara

Rider Broncs (7-21, 5-14 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-25, 1-18 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts Rider after Safiatu Kolliegbo scored 21 points in Niagara’s 70-58 loss to the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Purple Eagles are 1-11 in home games. Niagara averages 22.8 turnovers per game and is 2-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncs are 5-14 against MAAC opponents. Rider is 4-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Niagara is shooting 34.8% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Niagara gives up.

The Purple Eagles and Broncs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kolliegbo is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Purple Eagles. Talia Dial is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is averaging 14 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 1-9, averaging 53.4 points, 24.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Broncs: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.