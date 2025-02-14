Rider hosts Saint Peter’s after Turco’s 22-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-17, 4-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Saint Peter’s after Gabby Turco scored 22 points in Rider’s 65-60 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 3-8 at home. Rider averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Peacocks are 5-8 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by De’Naya Rippey averaging 2.2.

Rider averages 55.9 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 60.1 Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 51.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 64.4 Rider gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turco averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Camryn Collins is averaging nine points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

