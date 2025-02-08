Rider hosts Freeman and Siena

Siena Saints (11-12, 6-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (8-15, 4-8 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Rider after Major Freeman scored 28 points in Siena’s 77-63 victory over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks.

The Broncs are 2-6 on their home court. Rider has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Saints are 6-6 against MAAC opponents. Siena is fourth in the MAAC scoring 71.2 points per game and is shooting 43.0%.

Rider is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Siena allows to opponents. Siena’s 43.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Broncs. Jay Alvarez is averaging 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Justice Shoats is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.