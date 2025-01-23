Rider faces Iona on 7-game road skid

Rider Broncs (3-13, 1-6 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (6-11, 4-3 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hits the road against Iona looking to end its seven-game road slide.

The Gaels are 4-3 in home games. Iona allows 62.4 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Broncs have gone 1-6 against MAAC opponents.

Iona’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Rider allows. Rider’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Iona has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Gaels and Broncs meet Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is averaging 8.6 points for the Gaels. Ella Fajardo is averaging 10.5 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Gabby Turco is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncs. Winner Bartholomew is averaging 7.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 57.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.