Rider faces conference rival Iona

Iona Gaels (9-14, 7-6 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-16, 4-9 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erin Leary and Iona visit Gabby Turco and Rider in MAAC play Thursday.

The Broncs have gone 3-7 in home games. Rider allows 64.4 points and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Gaels are 7-6 against MAAC opponents. Iona is sixth in the MAAC allowing 62.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Rider averages 55.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 62.0 Iona allows. Iona averages 56.3 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 64.4 Rider gives up.

The Broncs and Gaels face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turco is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Broncs. Camryn Collins is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 9.8 points for the Gaels. Leary is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 58.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.