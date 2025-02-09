Richmond visits Duquesne after McConell’s 22-point game

Richmond Spiders (19-5, 10-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (15-7, 6-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Richmond after Megan McConnell scored 22 points in Duquesne’s 59-57 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Dukes have gone 10-3 in home games. Duquesne scores 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Spiders are 10-1 in conference play. Richmond has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Duquesne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Richmond allows. Richmond averages 10.2 more points per game (75.0) than Duquesne allows (64.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is scoring 18.7 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 27.8 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.