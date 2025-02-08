Richmond visits Davidson, aims to stop road skid

Richmond Spiders (8-15, 3-7 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-9, 3-6 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hits the road against Davidson looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats are 10-2 on their home court. Davidson has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spiders are 3-7 in A-10 play. Richmond has a 4-12 record against teams over .500.

Davidson scores 74.5 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 72.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points and six rebounds. Reed Bailey is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Dusan Neskovic is averaging 13.8 points for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.