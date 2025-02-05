Richmond takes road win streak into matchup with La Salle

Richmond Spiders (18-5, 9-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-16, 2-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hits the road against La Salle trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Explorers are 4-6 on their home court. La Salle has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 9-1 in A-10 play. Richmond averages 18.6 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Maggie Doogan with 3.7.

La Salle averages 58.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 58.2 Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Spiders square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 11.2 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Doogan is averaging 16.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.