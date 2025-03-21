Richmond Spiders take on Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (22-10, 10-10 ACC) vs. Richmond Spiders (27-6, 18-2 A-10)

Los Angeles; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Georgia Tech.

The Spiders are 18-2 against A-10 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Richmond is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-10 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Zoesha Smith averaging 6.0.

Richmond makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kara Dunn is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Dani Carnegie is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 9-1, averaging 65.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.