Richmond Spiders play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-8, 13-6 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (27-5, 18-1 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the A-10 Tournament.

The Spiders have gone 18-1 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Richmond has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Hawks’ record in A-10 games is 13-6. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the top team in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.

Richmond averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and four assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 68.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

