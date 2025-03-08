Richmond Spiders play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-8, 13-6 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (27-5, 18-1 A-10)
Glen Allen, Virginia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the A-10 Tournament.
The Spiders have gone 18-1 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Richmond has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.
The Hawks’ record in A-10 games is 13-6. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is the top team in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.
Richmond averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Richmond gives up.
The teams did not play each other during the regular season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Maggie Doogan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.
Ziegler is averaging 17.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and four assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 68.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.
Hawks: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.