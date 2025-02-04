Richmond puts road win streak on the line against La Salle

Richmond Spiders (18-5, 9-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (8-16, 2-9 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Spiders face La Salle.

The Explorers are 4-6 in home games. La Salle allows 68.2 points and has been outscored by 9.7 points per game.

The Spiders are 9-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

La Salle’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 6.9 more points per game (75.1) than La Salle gives up to opponents (68.2).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashleigh Connor is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Maggie Doogan is shooting 55.2% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 55.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.