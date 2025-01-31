Richmond plays VCU, aims to stop road skid

Richmond Spiders (7-14, 2-6 A-10) at VCU Rams (16-5, 6-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond will look to end its three-game road slide when the Spiders play VCU.

The Rams are 10-0 in home games. VCU is second in the A-10 scoring 77.2 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Spiders are 2-6 in A-10 play. Richmond is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

VCU is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Richmond allows to opponents. Richmond has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 13.6 points, four assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Delonnie Hunt is averaging 16.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.