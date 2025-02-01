Richmond plays Rhode Island following Doogan’s 26-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (11-11, 6-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-5, 8-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays Rhode Island after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 83-72 victory against the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders are 7-2 on their home court. Richmond averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.6 points per game.

The Rams are 6-3 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Harsimran Kaur averaging 5.6.

Richmond makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Rhode Island averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Rams face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is averaging 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaur is averaging 12.7 points and eight rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.