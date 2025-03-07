Richmond plays in A-10 Tournament against the Duquesne

Duquesne Dukes (19-11, 10-9 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (26-5, 17-1 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays in the A-10 Tournament against Duquesne.

The Spiders have gone 17-1 against A-10 teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Richmond is third in the A-10 with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Rachel Ullstrom averaging 8.0.

The Dukes are 10-9 in A-10 play. Duquesne is second in the A-10 scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 41.5%.

Richmond scores 73.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 65.8 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Richmond allows.

The teams did not face off in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 16.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and four steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 10-0, averaging 70.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.