Richmond hosts Johnson and Fordham

Fordham Rams (11-13, 3-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-17, 3-9 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Richmond after Jackie Johnson III scored 24 points in Fordham’s 93-76 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders have gone 5-7 at home. Richmond gives up 72.6 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Rams are 3-8 in A-10 play. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Japhet Medor averaging 4.0.

Richmond scores 67.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 75.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.6 Richmond allows.

The Spiders and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Walz is averaging 6.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Medor is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.