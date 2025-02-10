Richardson leads No. 9 Michigan State against Indiana after 29-point performance

Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (19-4, 10-2 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State hosts Indiana after Jase Richardson scored 29 points in Michigan State’s 86-74 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Spartans have gone 12-0 in home games. Michigan State is ninth in college basketball with 37.3 rebounds led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 7.8.

The Hoosiers are 5-8 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Michigan State averages 79.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 73.5 Indiana allows. Indiana scores 8.7 more points per game (76.1) than Michigan State allows (67.4).

The Spartans and Hoosiers square off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden is averaging 13.3 points for the Spartans. Richardson is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

