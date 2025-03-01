Richardson leads No. 16 Duke against No. 24 Florida State after 23-point outing

Duke Blue Devils (22-7, 13-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (23-6, 13-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke faces No. 24 Florida State after Reigan Richardson scored 23 points in Duke’s 68-53 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Seminoles are 13-2 on their home court. Florida State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 13-4 in conference games. Duke is third in the ACC scoring 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Toby Fournier averaging 8.9.

Florida State scores 89.3 points, 30.8 more per game than the 58.5 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is scoring 26.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.3 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over the past 10 games.

Fournier is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

