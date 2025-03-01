Richard leads No. 3 Florida against No. 12 Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida hosts No. 12 Texas A&M after Will Richard scored 30 points in Florida’s 88-83 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators have gone 13-1 at home. Florida is sixth in college basketball with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Condon averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Aggies are 9-6 in SEC play. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 2.6.

Florida makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Texas A&M has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Gators. Richard is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

