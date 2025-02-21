Richard leads Ball State against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (16-10, 8-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (20-6, 12-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Kent State after Alex Richard scored 33 points in Ball State’s 70-66 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Cardinals are 11-1 in home games. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Richard averaging 3.5.

The Golden Flashes are 8-5 in conference matchups. Kent State is fifth in the MAC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Jenna Batsch averaging 7.0.

Ball State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Golden Flashes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ally Becki is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.0 points for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Batsch is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Golden Flashes. Janae Tyler is averaging 13.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 56.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

