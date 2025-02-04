Richard leads Ball State against Bowling Green after 23-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (11-10, 5-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (18-4, 10-0 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Bowling Green after Alex Richard scored 23 points in Ball State’s 61-51 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Cardinals are 10-1 in home games. Ball State ranks third in the MAC with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Ally Becki averaging 8.0.

The Falcons have gone 5-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Ball State averages 74.9 points, 6.4 more per game than the 68.5 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The Cardinals and Falcons match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Becki is averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 2.5 steals for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Lexi Fleming is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.