Rice visits UTSA following Spears’ 24-point outing

Rice Owls (13-16, 4-12 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (10-17, 4-11 AAC)

San Antonio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Rice after Amir Spears scored 24 points in UTSA’s 96-89 overtime loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners are 6-6 in home games. UTSA is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Owls are 4-12 in AAC play. Rice averages 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

UTSA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Rice gives up. Rice’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Monsanto averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Marcus Millender is shooting 43.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 73.5 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.