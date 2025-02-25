Rice visits Haggerty and No. 18 Memphis

Rice Owls (13-15, 4-11 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (22-5, 12-2 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis hosts Rice after PJ Haggerty scored 22 points in Memphis’ 84-65 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers are 11-2 in home games. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 79.6 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Owls are 4-11 in AAC play. Rice is third in the AAC allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

Memphis makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Rice has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Rice averages 71.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 73.0 Memphis gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is averaging 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Tigers. Dain Dainja is averaging 14.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Owls. Jacob Dar is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.