Rice visits Graves and Charlotte

Rice Owls (12-11, 3-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-15, 1-9 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Rice after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 66-58 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The 49ers are 6-6 in home games. Charlotte has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Owls have gone 3-7 against AAC opponents. Rice is third in the AAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.1.

Charlotte’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 70.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 74.4 Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is averaging 17 points for the 49ers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alem Huseinovic averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Trae Broadnax is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.