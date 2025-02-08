Rice visits Graves and Charlotte

Rice Owls (12-11, 3-7 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (8-15, 1-9 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -1; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays Rice after Nik Graves scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 66-58 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The 49ers are 6-6 in home games. Charlotte has a 6-12 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 3-7 against AAC opponents. Rice is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

Charlotte is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 41.2% Rice allows to opponents. Rice averages 70.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 74.4 Charlotte allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is averaging 17 points for the 49ers. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 10.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 40.2% and averaging 12.9 points for the Owls. Denver Anglin is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 1-9, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

