Rice visits Anderson and Wichita State

Rice Owls (12-12, 5-7 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (8-18, 2-11 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces Rice after Princess Anderson scored 21 points in Wichita State’s 73-59 loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers have gone 5-8 at home. Wichita State is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 5-7 against AAC opponents. Rice averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Wichita State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

The Shockers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayla Murray is averaging 13 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Victoria Flores is averaging 9.8 points for the Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 1-9, averaging 55.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.