Rice Owls take on the Charlotte 49ers in AAC Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (10-21, 3-15 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (13-18, 4-14 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays in the AAC Tournament against Charlotte.

The Owls are 4-14 against AAC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Rice ranks third in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.1.

The 49ers are 3-15 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Rice is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 71.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the 70.5 Rice gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 78-75 on Feb. 8. Jaehshon Thomas scored 21 to help lead Charlotte to the win, and Trae Broadnax scored 21 points for Rice.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Anglin is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 8.6 points. Powell is shooting 48.2% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the 49ers. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 10.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

