Rice Owls and Charlotte 49ers meet in AAC Tournament

Charlotte 49ers (10-21, 3-15 AAC) vs. Rice Owls (13-18, 4-14 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rice plays Charlotte in the AAC Tournament.

The Owls’ record in AAC play is 4-14, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Rice is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The 49ers’ record in AAC games is 3-15. Charlotte ranks ninth in the AAC scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 6.5.

Rice scores 70.6 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 75.3 Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 71.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the 70.5 Rice allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Charlotte won the last meeting 78-75 on Feb. 8. Jaehshon Thomas scored 21 to help lead Charlotte to the victory, and Trae Broadnax scored 21 points for Rice.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Powell is averaging 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Owls. Jacob Dar is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is scoring 17.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the 49ers. Rosado is averaging 10.9 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.