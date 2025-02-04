Rice hosts Whittington and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (14-7, 7-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-10, 5-5 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces Rice after Kyren Whittington scored 28 points in Tulane’s 72-55 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Owls are 9-2 in home games. Rice averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Green Wave are 7-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Rice makes 40.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Tulane has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Green Wave meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.8 points for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sherese Pittman is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Green Wave. Victoria Keenan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.