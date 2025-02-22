Rice faces conference foe UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (22-3, 13-1 AAC) at Rice Owls (13-13, 6-8 AAC)

Houston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordyn Jenkins and UTSA visit Dominique Ennis and Rice in AAC action.

The Owls are 10-3 on their home court. Rice has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Roadrunners are 13-1 in AAC play. UTSA leads the AAC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Idara Udo averaging 3.4.

Rice makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). UTSA has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is averaging 12.3 points for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Roadrunners. Jenkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.