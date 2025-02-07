Rhode Island visits George Mason after Thomas’ 20-point game

Rhode Island Rams (15-7, 4-6 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (18-5, 9-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits George Mason after Sebastian Thomas scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 80-79 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Patriots are 13-1 on their home court. George Mason ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.3.

The Rams are 4-6 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is the leader in the A-10 scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

George Mason makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.6 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 66.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.