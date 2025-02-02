Rhode Island visits Doogan and Richmond

Rhode Island Rams (11-11, 6-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (17-5, 8-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces Rhode Island after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 83-72 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders have gone 7-2 in home games. Richmond leads the A-10 averaging 33.5 points in the paint. Rachel Ullstrom leads the Spiders with 8.7.

The Rams are 6-3 in A-10 play. Rhode Island is the A-10 leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Harsimran Kaur averaging 8.0.

Richmond averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Rams face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ullstrom is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Spiders. Doogan is averaging 19 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Sophia Vital is averaging six points and 4.1 assists for the Rams. Kaur is averaging 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

