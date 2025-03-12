Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams meet in A-10 Tournament

Fordham Rams (11-20, 3-15 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (18-12, 7-11 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -4.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays in the A-10 Tournament against Fordham.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 7-11 against A-10 teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fordham Rams are 3-15 in A-10 play. Fordham is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

Rhode Island averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 73.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 74.7 Rhode Island gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Rhode Island won 86-67 in the last matchup on March 8. Sebastian Thomas led Rhode Island with 20 points, and Jackie Johnson III led Fordham with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Green averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rhode Island Rams, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Thomas is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is shooting 35.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.