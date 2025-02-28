Rhode Island puts home win streak on the line against George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-17, 4-13 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (16-14, 11-6 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Rams face George Washington.

The Rams have gone 10-4 at home. Rhode Island has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-13 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is 4-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 38.6% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Revolutionaries match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is shooting 38.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 58.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 54.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

