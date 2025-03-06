Rhode Island plays in A-10 Tournament against the George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-17, 6-13 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (16-15, 11-7 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays in the A-10 Tournament against George Washington.

The Rams have gone 11-7 against A-10 teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Revolutionaries’ record in A-10 action is 6-13. George Washington has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game George Washington allows. George Washington has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 9.7 points. Harsimran Kaur is averaging 10.7 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.6 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 56.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.