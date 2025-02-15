Rhode Island hosts Jones and La Salle

La Salle Explorers (12-13, 4-9 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (16-8, 5-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces Rhode Island after Deuce Jones scored 22 points in La Salle’s 75-63 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 12-2 in home games. Rhode Island has a 5-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Explorers are 4-9 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 scoring 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Jahlil White averaging 5.8.

Rhode Island’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Corey McKeithan is averaging 15 points for the Explorers. Jones is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Explorers: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

