Rhode Island faces Saint Louis on 3-game win streak

Rhode Island Rams (16-13, 11-5 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (12-17, 6-10 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island looks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Rams take on Saint Louis.

The Billikens have gone 8-6 in home games. Saint Louis is 8-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.2 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 11-5 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 scoring 61.3 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

Saint Louis scores 66.7 points, 11.3 more per game than the 55.4 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklyn Gray is shooting 39.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Billikens. Tierra Simon is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rams: 8-2, averaging 58.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.