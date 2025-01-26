Rhode Island faces Loyola Chicago following Phillips’ 20-point showing

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-9, 3-6 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-11, 4-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Loyola Chicago after Sophie Phillips scored 20 points in Rhode Island’s 60-58 victory over the UMass Minutewomen.

The Rams are 5-4 on their home court. Rhode Island averages 62.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Ramblers are 3-6 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Rhode Island gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Phillips is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Naelle averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Emma Theodorsson is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 25.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.